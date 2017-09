FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Xing AG

* Says Q1 revenues 34.3 million euros ($39.40 million)

* Says Q1 net profit 5.3 million euros

* Says Q1 EBITDA 10.4 million euros

* Reuters poll average for Xing Q1 revenues was 34 million euros, EBITDA 10 million, net profit 5.3 million

* Xing says all signs are pointing toward growth Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1TKBNsA] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros)