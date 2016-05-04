FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wendel sells 30 million Saint-Gobain shares for about 1.2 billion euros
May 4, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wendel sells 30 million Saint-Gobain shares for about 1.2 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Wendel

* Announces the completion of the sale of 5.3 pct stake in Saint-Gobain and the successful issue of an exchangeable bond of about 500 million euros ($574.20 million)

* Simultaneous issue of a ca. 500 million euro zero coupon bond exchangeable into saint-gobain shares at a 35 pct premium above sale price

* Completed sale of 30 million Saint-Gobain shares, amounting to approximately 1.2 billion euros

* Bond maturity is 3.2 years and exchange premium is 35 pct above placement’s sale price, which corresponds to an exchange price of 51.98 euros per Saint-Gobain share

* Bonds will be issued at par on May 12, 2016 and redeemed at par on July 31, 2019

* Issue, more than twice oversubscribed, was very well received by investors

* Bonds were placed with an international investor base, mainly French See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

