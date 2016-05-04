FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-secunet Security Networks Q1 revenue of 19.4 mln euros
May 4, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-secunet Security Networks Q1 revenue of 19.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG :

* In period from January to March 2016, secunet group achieved revenue of 19.4 million euros ($22.27 million), compared to 17.3 million euros year ago

* Achieved earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 0.2 million euros in first three months of 2016, compared to -0.6 million euros year ago

* Confirm our forecast for 2016 financial year

* Order book as defined by IFRS was 42.8 million euros on 31 March 2016, up 20 pct on order book as at previous year’s reporting date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8710 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

