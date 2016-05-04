FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Virgin Money says Q1 mortgage lending up 30 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money says Q1 mortgage lending up 30 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc :

* Trading statement

* Credit card outstandings increased 77 pct on same period to 1.8 billion stg

* Has performed strongly in first three months of year with growth in mortgages, cards and savings, as well as earnings performing in line with expectations

* Expects front book asset spreads to remain broadly stable at current levels for rest of 2016

* Likely that volume of buy-to-let lending will reduce in q2 compared to volume written in Q1

* Entered Q2 with a strong pipeline and continues to expect overall gross lending volumes to increase year-on-year in 2016

* Record gross mortgage lending, up 30 pct on Q1 2015, to 2.1 billion stg

* 3.4 pct 3 share of gross mortgage lending in Q1 2016

* Residential gross mortgage lending increased by 35 pct; buy-to-let gross lending by 17 pct

* Net mortgage lending up 59 pct on q1 2015 to £1.1 billion

* Continues to make strong progress towards its target of mid- teens returns on tangible equity by end of 2017

* Currently expect a nim of around 160bps for full year

* EU referendum remains largest source of domestic uncertainty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.