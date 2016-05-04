BRIEF-Intu Properties says UK development pipeline on track

May 4 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Remain on target to deliver growth in like-for-like net rental income for year in range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent

* Continued active retailer demand with 43 new long term leases agreed for £7 million of new annual rent, 10 per cent above previous passing rent

* Year-On-Year footfall to date is up 1.4 per cent

* UK development pipeline on track with 11 new restaurants opened at Intu Metrocentre

* Cash and available facilities of over £750 million and debt to asset ratio of 41 per cent at 31 march 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: