BRIEF-Sonova to acquire AudioNova
May 4, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sonova to acquire AudioNova

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG :

* Sonova announces agreement to acquire AudioNova

* Purchase consideration will be paid in cash and values audionova at 830 million euros ($953.67 million)

* In 2016, acquired group is expected to generate sales of approx. 360 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around 16%

* Expects transaction to make a positive contribution to earnings per share from financial year 2017/18 onwards

* Closing of transaction is subject to regulatory approval and expected in second half of 2016

* Transaction will be financed with cash and debt resulting in a pro forma net debt/EBITA ratio of around 1.2x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8703 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

