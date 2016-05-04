FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euronext April avg daily transaction value down 23.4 pct YoY
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext April avg daily transaction value down 23.4 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* April 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 6,948 million euros ($7.98 billion) (-23.4 pct compared with April 2015)

* In April 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives increased by 20.9 pct when compared to April 2015, with an average daily volume of 70,796 contracts

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 211,268 contracts during April 2016 (-16.1 pct compared with april 2015

* During April 2016, 10.3 billion euros was raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and 5.6 billion euros of follow-on equity

* Euronext announces volumes for April 2016

* In April 2016, Euronext had three new listings of which Geneuro and two Enternext smes that altogether raised 298 million euros Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8702 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.