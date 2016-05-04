BRIEF-Euronext April avg daily transaction value down 23.4 pct YoY

May 4 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* April 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 6,948 million euros ($7.98 billion) (-23.4 pct compared with April 2015)

* In April 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives increased by 20.9 pct when compared to April 2015, with an average daily volume of 70,796 contracts

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 211,268 contracts during April 2016 (-16.1 pct compared with april 2015

* During April 2016, 10.3 billion euros was raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and 5.6 billion euros of follow-on equity

* Euronext announces volumes for April 2016

* In April 2016, Euronext had three new listings of which Geneuro and two Enternext smes that altogether raised 298 million euros Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8702 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)