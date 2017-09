May 4 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Q1 net sales increased by 29 pct to 296.2 million euros ($340.36 million) (Q1 2015: 230.1 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT 23.7 million euros versus 15.7 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2016 unchanged

* Outlook for 2016 unchanged

* Expects group's 2016 net sales and adjusted operating profit to increase from previous year