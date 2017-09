BRIEF-Flow Traders reports Q1 net trading income at 64.6 million euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Flow Traders NV :

* Net profit was 23.2 million euros in 1Q16, versus 29.8 million euros in 4Q15

* Says goal for 2016 remains to continuously improve our business and increase ETP value we trade

* Q1 net trading income 64.6 million euros versus 76.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA margin somewhat improved quarter-on-quarter from 48 pct to 50 pct in 1Q16, as a result of our tight cost control

* EBITDA 1Q16 was 32.3 million euros