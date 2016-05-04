FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suess Microtec sees 2016 EBIT at 9-13 mln eur
May 4, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec sees 2016 EBIT at 9-13 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG

* Order entry of eur 30.1 million in line with guidance

* Book-To-Bill ratio at approximately 1.1

* Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at eur -2.0 million

* Says operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in bandwidth of eur 9 to 13 million

* Earnings after taxes (eat) amounted to eur -2.5 million

* Says for q2 2016 management board expects a higher order intake between eur 30 and 40 million

* Sales at eur 27.6 million

* Says reiterates guides for sales for fiscal year to come in between eur 170 and 180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

