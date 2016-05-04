FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alk Abello Q1 EBIT rises to DKK 236 million
May 4, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alk Abello Q1 EBIT rises to DKK 236 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Q1 EBIT 236 million Danish crowns ($36.4 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago

* Q1 revenue 848 million crowns versus 650 million crowns year ago

* Guidance updated to reflect better than expected performance in Q1 and slightly clearer view of unfolding market situation in Europe

* 2016 EBITDA is now expected to increase to around 575 million crowns (previously: about 450 million crowns) before special items, additional sales royalties and milestone payments

* 2016 base business revenue now seen to grow organically by about 15 percent in local currencies to around 2.75 billion crowns (previous expectation: 10 percent growth and revenue of about 2.6 billion crowns) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4776 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

