BRIEF-North Media Q1 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 9.9 million
#Publishing
May 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-North Media Q1 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 9.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - North Media A/S :

* Q1 revenue 216.3 million Danish crowns ($33.38 million) versus 250.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT ex. items loss 9.9 million crowns versus loss 11.6 million crowns year ago

* Revenue and performance development for North Media Newspaper and North Media Online in Q1 2016 was weaker than anticipated

* Sees EBIT before special items to range from a negative 55 million crowns to negative 25 million crowns for financial year 2016

* Sees 2016 revenue to range between 865 million crowns and 915 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4793 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
