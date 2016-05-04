FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon 13-week sales up 3.8 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon 13-week sales up 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Or 13 weeks to 24 april 2016 like-for-like sales increased by 3.8

* Still aiming for a reasonable outcome for financial year, before impact of previously announced £3.8m property gain realised in first 6 months

* For 13 weeks to 24 april 2016 like-for-like sales increased by 3.8%,

* Total sales increased by 5.5%

* Operating margin in 13 weeks to 24 april 2016 was 6.4%, compared with 7.5% in same 13 weeks last year

* There will be around £5m of exceptional non-cash losses in this financial year, associated with disposal programme.

* Margin reflects increases in starting rates for hourly paid staff in august 2015, which totalled approximately 8%

* Et debt at end of this financial year is currently expected to be around £650m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.