BRIEF-Next Biometrics Group completes private placement

May 4 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* Completed private placement
* Net proceeds from placement will be used to invest in increased flexible sensor production capacity, further smart card related research and development and general corporate purposes
* Carnegie and DNB Markets acted as joint bookrunners in private placement
* Has raised about 165 million Norwegian crowns ($20.32 million) in gross proceeds through private placement consisting of 1,240,000 new shares Source text for Eikon:
