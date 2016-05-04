FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore says Q1 copper output down 4 pct
May 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Glencore says Q1 copper output down 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Q1 2016 production report

* Q1 copper production from own sources of 335,000 tonnes was 4 pct down on Q1 2015

* Marketing ebit guidance range for 2016 unchanged at $2.4-2.7 billion

* Q1 zinc production from own sources of 257,100 tonnes was 28 pct down

* Q1 nickel production from own sources of 27,600 tonnes was 16 pct up

* Q1 coal production of 29.7 million tonnes was 5.9 million tonnes (17 pct) down

* Agricultural products’ crush volumes were up 1.2 million tonnes (89 pct), due to improved macro-economic conditions in argentina and acquisitions in 2015 of Becancour (Canada) and Warden (USA) plants

* Full year 2016 production guidance is unchanged

* Full year 2016 production guidance is unchanged, except for E&P oil where reductions in drilling campaign have led to a 0.3 million bbl reduction compared to previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

