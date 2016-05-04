FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electra sees total return of 15 percent
May 4, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Electra sees total return of 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Unaudited results for half year ended 31 march 2016

* Investment return of £517 million or 35% of opening portfolio for twelve months to 31 march 2016

* Interim dividend of 44p per share, an increase of 16% on prior year and in line with distribution policy

* Continued strong performance: nav per share of 4,405p, a total return of 15% in a period where ftse all-share has returned 4%

* Investment return of £299 million, or 18% on opening portfolio for six months

* Realisations of £384 million (24% of opening investment portfolio)

* £203 million invested or committed; investment rate in line with plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
