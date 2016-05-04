BRIEF-Hunter Douglas Q1 EBITDA up 20.8 pct to $52.9 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV :

* Q1 sales $591.1 million versus $586.8 million year ago

* Q1 total net profit: $18.6 million (per share EUR 0.48), compared with $18.1 million in Q1 2015 (per share EUR 0.46)

* Q1 EBITDA: $52.9 million, 20.8 pct higher than $43.8 million in Q1 2015

* Expects continued slow growth in the US, stable economic conditions in Europe

* Expects continued difficult conditions in Asia and Latin America Source text: bit.ly/1TtrK8I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)