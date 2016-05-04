FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SABMiller, Coke reach agreement with S.Africa over deal conditions
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 4, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SABMiller, Coke reach agreement with S.Africa over deal conditions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc :

* Update on Coca-Cola Beverages Africa transaction

* Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Merger Parties and South African Government reach agreement on public interest conditions for merger

* Company agreed to invest R800 million to support enterprise development for two groups of entrepreneurs

* Deal between merger parties include selling a 20 pct shareholding in Appletiser South Africa

* Comprehensive set of commitments agreed between merger parties will be recommended to competition tribunal

* Merger parties undertook to ensure that merged entity maintains its total permanent employment at current levels for a period of three years from date of approval of deal

* Commitments address concerns regarding employment, access to retail cooler space for smaller competitors,

* Commitments also address concerns regarding localisation of production and inputs used in production of coca-cola products

* Competition tribunal hearing on proposed formation of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is due to commence on May 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.