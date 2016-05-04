BRIEF-Nokian Tyres says Blackrock's holding rose to 5.2 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres Plc

* Blackrock, Inc.’s indirect holding in Nokian Tyres shares has gone above threshold of 5% of share capital as a result of a share transactions concluded on 2 May 2016

* The indirect shareholding of BlackRock, Inc. in Nokian Tyres has increased to 7,014,013 shares, corresponding to 5.2% of Nokian Tyres’ shares and voting rights

* The mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. held on deal date a total of 7,420,770 Nokian Tyres’ shares representing 5.50% of company’s 134,691,174 shares and voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: