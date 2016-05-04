FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Humana expands into Finland through acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Humana AB :

* Humana AB, a leading Nordic care company, acquire all shares in the Finnish psychosocial care provider Arjessa

* Enterprise value of acquisition target is 32 million euros ($36.79 million)

* Transaction price will be financed through cash and existing credit facilities at closing

* Acquisition is expected to have a positive contribution on revenues and earnings per share during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8698 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

