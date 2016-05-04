FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haldex and China's VIE in JV to develop electromechanical brakes
May 4, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Haldex and China's VIE in JV to develop electromechanical brakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Haldex

* Haldex and VIE announce joint venture to develop electromechanical brake systems

* Says initial focus will be on growing electrical bus market in China and joint venture is expecting revenue from year 2020 and onwards

* Says Haldex and VIE will set up a green field joint venture with parties owning 50 percent each

* Says joint venture will capitalize on Haldex’ early development of electromechanical brake systems, not yet released to market, and VIE’s market leading position and customer base on chinese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

