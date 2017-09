May 4 (Reuters) - Studio Babelsberg AG :

* Proposes not to pay dividend for 2015

* FY total turnover of Studio Babelsberg group increased compared to 2014 of 62.5 million euros to 117.7 million euros ($135.24 million)

* FY profit before tax of 5.2 million euros (previous year: loss of 2.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8703 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)