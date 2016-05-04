BRIEF-Republic Services entered into $1 bln revolving credit facility in May- SEC Filing

May 4 (Reuters) - Republic Services Inc :

* On May 2, 2016, Co entered into $1.0 billion revolving credit facility pursuant to a second amended and restated credit agreement

* Credit facility includes feature allows to increase availability under facility by amount of up to $500 million - SEC Filing

* Existing credit facility includes feature to increase availability, by an aggregate amount of up to $500 million

* Replacement credit facility is unsecured and will mature in may 2021

* Second amended and restated credit agreement amends and restates company’s $1.0 billion credit facility maturing in may 2017

* In addition, on May 2, 2016, entered into amendment to its existing $1.25 billion credit facility Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/21w2u7I) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)