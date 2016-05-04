FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enable Midstream Partners post Q1 earnings $0.19/common unit
May 4, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enable Midstream Partners post Q1 earnings $0.19/common unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Enable Midstream Partners Lp

* Qtrly total revenues $509 million versus $616 million

* Enable Midstream Partners LP says enable reaffirms its previously announced 2016 outlook

* Enable Midstream Partners LP says enable also reaffirms its 2016 expansion capital outlook of $375 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common unit $0.19

* Continue to see a “healthy level” of drilling activity across footprint

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $655.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Natural gas gathered volumes were 3.05 trillion British thermal units per day (tbtu/d) for q1 2016, a decrease of 4 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1QS0GOu )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

