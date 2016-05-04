FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy reports Q1 production of 88,525 barrels of oil equivalent per day
May 4, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy reports Q1 production of 88,525 barrels of oil equivalent per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* 7G on track to achieve 2016 production guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 boe/d

* Production of 88,525 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q1 of 2016, up 82 per cent from same period one year earlier

* 7G’s 2016 capital investment is in line with planned investment range of $900 million to $950 million

* Funds from operations were about $111 million in q1, up 27 per cent compared to Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

