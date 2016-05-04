FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Australia's budget is credit neutral, fiscal plans are key

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Fitch On Australia:

* Australia budget is credit neutral, fiscal plans are key

* 2016-2017 budget is broadly neutral for country’s public finances, which are consistent with sovereign’s ‘AAA’ rating

* Revenue growth, while weaker than previously projected, is expected to drive fiscal consolidation

* “we expected weaker nominal income growth to constrain tax revenues and slow fiscal consolidation”

* Credible consolidation strategy, rather than absolute debt and deficit levels, remains a key sovereign rating consideration

* Economic flexibility afforded by Australia’s low government debt ratio is an important support for ‘AAA’ sovereign rating

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

