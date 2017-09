CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 FY 2015 net loss widens to RUB 178 million

(Corrects net loss in headline and third bullet point to RUB 178 million from RUB 178 billion.)

May 4 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* FY 2015 revenue from continuing operations 31.89 billion roubles versus 19.07 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net loss from continuing operations 178 million roubles versus loss 240 million roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net loss of 178 million roubles ($2.68 billion) versus loss of 115 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SLPI2F

($1 = 66.3885 roubles)