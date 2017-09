May 4 (Reuters) - Atrium Ljungberg AB :

* Makes changes in organization

* Business areas Retail (Handel) and Offices (Kontor) to be merged to one business area under the designation Properties (Fastigheter)

* Says letting operations will be coordinated under the business area Transaction and establishment (Transaktion och etablering) Source text: bit.ly/1QRZuuI