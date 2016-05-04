FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's - EU remains vulnerable to any future crisis
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's - EU remains vulnerable to any future crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Eu:

* Moody’s - Institutional reform and the Euro area’s integration are unfinished and have left the EU exposed to shocks and downside credit risks.

* Moody’s - If UK votes to leave EU, could fuel support for anti-EU parties,weaken investor confidence in bloc,lead to liquidity challenges for EU issuers

* Moody’s - Despite reforms, European Union remains vulnerable to any future crisis

* Moody’s - While reforms have strengthened the European Union in recent years, it remains vulnerable to any future shocks

Source text for Eikon: ; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
