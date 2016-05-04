FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-El Paso Electric posts Q1 loss per share $0.14
May 4, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-El Paso Electric posts Q1 loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - El Paso Electric Co

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Qtrly base revenues $105.7 million versus $104.9 million

* Says for 2016, the company has decided not to provide earnings guidance at this time

* In May and August 2015, co filed rate cases in New Mexico and Texas; not providing guidance due to impact of cases

* “we expect to review dividend policy in Q2 of 2016”

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Outcome of cases are expected to have a significant impact on company's results of operations in 2016 Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1QS05MZ )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

