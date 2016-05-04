FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Priceline sees Q2 non-Gaap net income/shr $11.60-$12.50 vs est $14.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc

* Qtrly non-gaap net income was $10.54 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $9.65, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 non-Gaap net income per diluted share between $11.60 and $12.50

* Sees year-over-year increase in room nights booked of approximately 15% - 22% in q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $14.98, revenue view $2.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The priceline group reports financial results for 1st quarter 2016

* Says Gaap net income for the 1st quarter of $374 million, or $7.47 per diluted share

* Qtrly total revenue $2.15 billion versus $1.84 billion

* Sees q2 year-over-year increase in revenue of approximately 7% - 14%

* Sees q2 year-over-year increase in total gross travel bookings of approximately 11% - 18% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1WI4dWQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

