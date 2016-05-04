FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HollyFrontier says may ramp up buyback program this year
May 4, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HollyFrontier says may ramp up buyback program this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp:

* Targeting $700 million of incremental annual EBITDA by 2018; on pace to achieve incremental $20 million EBITDA this year - conf call

* Says may ramp up buyback program this year - conf call

* Says may buy back “$1 billion this year which feels like certainly a stretch goal at this point” - conf call

* Interested in acquisitions and would be primarily interested in refining assets though it will not be primary requirement - conf call

* Expects a $200 million dropdown to Holly Energy Partners in late Q3 - early Q4 - conf call

* Says have secured additional sources of crude and are working with other suppliers and pipeline service providers - conf call Further company coverage:

