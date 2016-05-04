BRIEF-PG&E Q1 operating earnings per share $0.82 excluding items

May 4 (Reuters) - Pg&E Corp

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.82 excluding items

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* pg&e corp qtrly total operating revenues $3.97 billion versus $3.90 billion

* Says maintaining its previously issued 2016 guidance for non-gaap earnings from operations in the range of $3.65 to $3.85 per share.

* Adjusting its previously issued 2016 guidance range for projected gaap earnings to $2.41 to $2.73 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $4.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* pg&e corp sees 2016 capex about $5.6 billion Source text: (1.usa.gov/1SMiArI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)