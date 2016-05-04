FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Befimmo Q1 net rental result slightly down to 34.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Befimmo Sa

* Q1 EPRA earnings of 0.90 euro per share, in line with outlook

* Q1 change in fair value of portfolio of -0.33 pct

* Q1 net rental result 34.1 million euros versus 36.7 million euros year ago

* NAV per share at March 31 is 54.65 euro versus 54.96 euro at Dec. 31, 2015

* Occupancy rate of properties available for lease is 93.54 pct at 31 March 2016 (compared with 94.15 pct at 31 December 2015)

* Fair value of portfolio at March 31 is 2.40 billion euros versus 2.39 billion euros at Dec. 31, 2015

* Unchanged EPRA earnings and dividend outlook of fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

