May 4, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Secure Trust Bank says made good progress during first few months of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Secure Trust Bank Plc

* STB group has made good progress during first few months of year

* During Q1 of year motor finance and retail finance have delivered higher new business volumes compared to same period in 2015

* Commercial finance and asset finance businesses performing in line with management’s expectations

* In SME lending market we continue to see strong demand for our products

* Has taken a more cautious approach to lending to residential development sector ahead of EU referendum vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

