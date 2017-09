May 4 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG :

* To acquire piping company in indonesia

* GF Piping Systems, a division of GF, announces today the acquisition of PT Eurapipe Solutions Indonesia. It offers a unique platform for further growth in this important country.

* Parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction Source text: bit.ly/1TmohIV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)