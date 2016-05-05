CORRECTED-BRIEF-Westinghouse CEO says seeks to bolster operations in China-Nikkei (May 4)

(Corrects May 4 story after Nikkei amended its article to say Westinghouse is eyeing tie-ups with suppliers, not specifically Chinese companies)

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Westinghouse Electric, unit of Japan’s Toshiba, hopes to beef up its business in the Chinese nuclear power market through partnerships with suppliers, CEO says - Nikkei

* Westinghouse Electric has received orders to build a total of four nuclear reactors at Sanmen And Haiyang, CEO says - Nikkei

* Westinghouse Electric expects to win orders for 10 more reactors in China, CEO says - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1WbrZvS (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)