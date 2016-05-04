FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT updates on Fort McMurray wildfire
May 4, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT updates on Fort McMurray wildfire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Fort McMurray wildfire update

* At this time, it is not known how fire has affected any of Boardwalk’s communities in Fort McMurray

* Will continue to provide regular wages and salaries for all of its associates affected

* Have made contact with each of associates in fort McMurray and can confirm all are safe and have evacuated city

* Boardwalk has a team prepared to immediately assess damages and ensure safe return of its resident members to their communities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
