FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tesla Motors Inc Q1 NON-GAAP net loss $0.57 per share
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla Motors Inc Q1 NON-GAAP net loss $0.57 per share

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc

* Volume model 3 production and deliveries to start in late 2017

* Qtrly model S orders up 45% compared to Q1 last year, accelerating globally

* Model X production increased from 507 in Q4 to 2,659 in Q1

* Affirming 80,000 to 90,000 deliveries this year

* In Q2, we expect to produce about 20,000 vehicles, representing a sequential increase of nearly 30%

* Re-Evaluating level of capital expenditures, but expect will be about 50% higher than previous guidance of $1.5 billion for 2016

* Total Q1 gross margin was 21.7% on a NON-GAAP basis and 22.0% on a GAAP basis

* Due to large number of vehicles in transit to customers in europe and asia, Q2 deliveries expected to be about 17,000 vehicles

* Decided to advance 500,000 total unit build plan (combined for model S, model X, and model 3) to 2018

* Remain on plan to make the first cells at the gigafactory in q4 2016

* “Looking out beyond Q2, we remain confident that we can deliver 80,000 to 90,000 new model s and model x vehicles in 2016”

* “As we accelerate model 3 development work in the back half of 2016, operating expense growth should increase”

* In Q1, reached a new quarterly production record of 15,510 vehicles, up 10% from Q4

* Q1 model X production of 2,659 vehicles was insufficient to meet our projected level of deliveries

* Advancing 500,000 unit build plan by two years to 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP net loss decreased 34% sequentially to $75 million, or $0.57 loss per share

* Q1 NON-GAAP revenue was $1.60 billion for the quarter, up over 45% from a year ago, while GAAP revenue was $1.15 billion

* Q1 GAAP net loss was $282 million or $2.13 loss per basic share

* On track to achieve volume model 3 production and deliveries in late 2017

* Total NON-GAAP operating expenses in q2 should increase slightly from Q1 as co grows customer support infrastructure

* Plan to exit Q2 at a steady production rate of 2,000 vehicles per week

* Sees total NON-GAAP operating expenses in Q2 to increase slightly from Q1

* On plan for model S NON-GAAP gross margin to approach 30%, model X NON-GAAP gross margin of about 25% by year-end, with higher model X gross margin in 2017

* Q1 model S net orders rose 45% compared to a year ago

* Q1 model S production of 12,851 vehicles met plan

* “Continuing to ramp high quality production is the top priority at Tesla right now” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.