BRIEF-Tesla Motors Inc Q1 NON-GAAP net loss $0.57 per share

May 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc

* Volume model 3 production and deliveries to start in late 2017

* Qtrly model S orders up 45% compared to Q1 last year, accelerating globally

* Model X production increased from 507 in Q4 to 2,659 in Q1

* Affirming 80,000 to 90,000 deliveries this year

* In Q2, we expect to produce about 20,000 vehicles, representing a sequential increase of nearly 30%

* Re-Evaluating level of capital expenditures, but expect will be about 50% higher than previous guidance of $1.5 billion for 2016

* Total Q1 gross margin was 21.7% on a NON-GAAP basis and 22.0% on a GAAP basis

* Due to large number of vehicles in transit to customers in europe and asia, Q2 deliveries expected to be about 17,000 vehicles

* Decided to advance 500,000 total unit build plan (combined for model S, model X, and model 3) to 2018

* Remain on plan to make the first cells at the gigafactory in q4 2016

* “Looking out beyond Q2, we remain confident that we can deliver 80,000 to 90,000 new model s and model x vehicles in 2016”

* “As we accelerate model 3 development work in the back half of 2016, operating expense growth should increase”

* In Q1, reached a new quarterly production record of 15,510 vehicles, up 10% from Q4

* Q1 model X production of 2,659 vehicles was insufficient to meet our projected level of deliveries

* Q1 NON-GAAP net loss decreased 34% sequentially to $75 million, or $0.57 loss per share

* Q1 NON-GAAP revenue was $1.60 billion for the quarter, up over 45% from a year ago, while GAAP revenue was $1.15 billion

* Q1 GAAP net loss was $282 million or $2.13 loss per basic share

* Total NON-GAAP operating expenses in q2 should increase slightly from Q1 as co grows customer support infrastructure

* Plan to exit Q2 at a steady production rate of 2,000 vehicles per week

* Sees total NON-GAAP operating expenses in Q2 to increase slightly from Q1

* On plan for model S NON-GAAP gross margin to approach 30%, model X NON-GAAP gross margin of about 25% by year-end, with higher model X gross margin in 2017

* Q1 model S net orders rose 45% compared to a year ago

* Q1 model S production of 12,851 vehicles met plan

"Continuing to ramp high quality production is the top priority at Tesla right now"