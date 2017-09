May 4 (Reuters) -

* Allstate says Q1 revenue $ 8,871 million versus $ 8,952 million

* Allstate says Q1 catastrophe losses $827 million versus $294 million

* Allstate says Q1 operating earnings per share $0.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)