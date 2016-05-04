FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discovery communications says committed to cost-savings plan that encompasses a series of actions
May 4, 2016 / 10:47 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Discovery communications says committed to cost-savings plan that encompasses a series of actions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc

* On April 28, 2016, company committed to a cost-savings plan that encompasses a series of actions

* Company expects to substantially complete implementation of cost savings plan by end of Q3 of 2016

* On May 4, began notifying eligible U.S. employees regarding a voluntary buyout for eligible individuals as part of plan

* Expects to take additional actions to reduce its non-personnel costs and is continuing to evaluate its overall expense base

* At this time, unable to estimate amount it could incur in connection with additional cost-savings actions under consideration

* Cost-savings plan will include personnel adjustments, restructurings and budget re-allocations

* Including voluntary buyout offer costs, sees severance, other related expenses of $40-$60 million for personnel adjustments

* If there are any additional costs, expects to recognize these charges through end of 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

