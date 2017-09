May 4 (Reuters) - Lgi Homes Inc

* 341 homes closed in April 2016, up from 267 home closings in april 2015

* Lgi Homes Inc reports April 2016 home closings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)