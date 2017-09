BRIEF-SAG GEST Q1 result turns to profit of 218,000 euros

May 4 (Reuters) - SAG GEST Solucoes Automovel Globais SGPS SA :

* Q1 EBITDA up 26.3 percent at 5.4 million euros ($6.2 million) year on year

* Q1 net profit after discontinued operations at 218,000 euros versus loss 2.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 turnover 155.3 million euros versus 153.3 million euros year ago

* Says net debt 117.0 million euros at end of March versus 111.1 million euros at end of Dec. 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1VK8ytH

