BRIEF-LSE Group says ICE made no approach with a possible proposal
May 4, 2016

BRIEF-LSE Group says ICE made no approach with a possible proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Statement re intercontinental exchange withdrawal

* ICE has been provided with information and had access to management under rule 20.2 of UK takeover code

* Board of LSEG notes announcement made by ICE

* However, at no time has ICE made an approach to LSEG with a possible proposal or details of any such possible proposal

* LSEG continues to progress proposed all-share merger with Deutsche Börse AG, announced on 16 March 2016

* A further update will be provided in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

