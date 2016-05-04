FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Atlantic city, NJ GO debt rating lowered to 'CC'
May 4, 2016 / 9:13 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says Atlantic city, NJ GO debt rating lowered to 'CC'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - S&P On Atlantic City

* Atlantic city, NJ GO debt rating lowered to ‘CC’ on increasing likelihood of default or restructuring; outlook negative

* “we also view the city’s ability to meet its financial commitments in the long term to be unsustainable”

* Downgrade reflects opinion that default,debt restructuring appears to be virtual certainty even under optimistic circumstances

* Negative outlook reflects opinion that there is at least one-in-three likelihood that we could lower rating over next year Source (bit.ly/1q14LtN)

