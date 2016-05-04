FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp qtrly daily production of 195,828 BOEPD, a 36% increase
May 4, 2016 / 10:38 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp qtrly daily production of 195,828 BOEPD, a 36% increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Qtrly total revenue from natural gas, oil and NGL sales $279.1 million, down 13 percent

* Qtrly record daily production of 195,828 BOEPD, a 36% increase over Q1 2015 and a 9% increase over previous quarter

* Forecast EP capital spending in first half of 2016 is now expected to be approximately $310 million

* Remains on track for anticipated 2016 average production of 200,000 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

