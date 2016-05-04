FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla Motors says aim to produce 100,000-200,000 Model 3 by next year
May 4, 2016 / 10:52 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla Motors says aim to produce 100,000-200,000 Model 3 by next year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors -

* Tesla Motors CEO SAYS “the date we are setting with suppliers to get to volume production capability with the Model 3 is July 1 next year” - Conf Call

* Tesla Motors CEO says high probability that those who reserve a Model 3 today will receive car in 2018 - Conf Call

* Tesla Motors CEO says Tesla “aim to produce 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3 by the end of next year”- Conf Call

* Tesla Motors CEO says “we are almost complete with the design of Model 3”- Conf Call

* Tesla Motors CEO says engineering completion of the last items of Model 3 will probably take 6-8 weeks - Conf Call

* Tesla Motors CEO - “I want to emphasize the July 1 date is not a date that will actually be met”- CONF CALL

* Tesla Motors - “there’s like probably a 2020 target for volume that is maybe close to a million vehicles” - CONF CALL

* Tesla Motors CEO Musk says Model X will be 40 percent of the 2,000 vehicles produced per week by end of quarter - Conf Call

* Tesla Motors CEO says “we actually believe the Fremont and the Gigafactory could scale to a million vehicles” - Conf Call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

