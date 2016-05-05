FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch - Japan's negative rates struggling to find traction
May 5, 2016 / 3:43 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch - Japan's negative rates struggling to find traction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Fitch On Japan:

* Fitch - Japan’s negative rates struggling to find traction

* Fitch - “Too early to assess effectiveness of negative interest rate policy in combating deflation”

* Fitch - “Understanding of unorthodox monetary policies and of risks that may be associated with them is limited”

* Fitch - “Indications so far in 2016 - in consumer prices, business expectations and banks’ lending attitudes - are not encouraging”Fitch - Reduction in bank of Japan’s perceived room for policy manoeuvre would weaken support that Japan’s ‘A’/stable sovereign credit rating

