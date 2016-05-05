BRIEF-Redefine's property assets grow in half year

May 5 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd :

* Property assets R67,8 billion +R0,5 billion at the half year ended Feb 29

* Distribution of 41.7 cents +6.9% in line with guidance for half year ended 29 February 2016

* Property portfolio income for period contributed 96.6% (2015: 95.2%)

* Overall portfolio vacancy rate deteriorated marginally during period by 0.3% to 5.7% (2015: 5.4%)

* Confident of achieving distribution per share growth of 6% to 7% for full 2016 financial year

* Completion of EPP transaction at end of May 2016 is anticipated to yield accretive earnings of 1 cent per share in second financial half of 2016