REFILE-BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts reports qtrly pre-tax profit of 287 mln rupees
#Corrections News
May 5, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts reports qtrly pre-tax profit of 287 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in first bullet point)

May 5 (Reuters) - Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 profit before income tax of 287 million rupees versus 263.3 million rupees year ago

* Qtrly revenue of 1.50 billion rupees versus 1.45 billion rupees year ago

* Says the co is confident that results for full financial year 2016 will improve on last year

* Declared dividend of 1.15 rupees per share in respect of fy ending June 30, 2016, to be paid on or about June 23 Source: bit.ly/1SZVoVS Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
